DMK, MDMK owe explanation on denial of Kashmiri women and STs rights for 70 years: BJP leader

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan Friday sought to know from DMK and MDMK, who are talking about the social justice and women’s rights, remaining silent on Scheduled Tribes being deprived their rightful benefits in Kashmir for the last 72 years..

Scheduled Tribes were deprived of concessions and benefits and women were not given equal rights in Kashmir for the last seven decades, Radhakrishnan told mediapersons at Mettupalayam near here.

“Why these parties talking always about social justice and women’s rights keeping silent on the issue,” he asked and said such parties were betraying the people of the country on Kashmir issue.

Kashmir had not not seen any development by the special status, he said, adding that instead of development, red carpet welcome was rolled out to Pakistan terrorists, which resulted in bomb blasts .

“Let DMK raise questions on who all benefited by the special status in Kashmir,” he said.

By abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new India, he said.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan, along with many party members, paid floral tribute in front of the photograph of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.