16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

Coimbatore

DMK MLA alleges negligence from Local Administration department

Covai Post Network

October 16, 2018

Coimbatore : Alleging that Local Administration department was lying idle and totally paralysed, DMK SInganalur MLA, N Karthi today said that roads remained in unusable conditions across the State particularly in and around the city.

Talking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to the City Corporation, Karthik said that the pits formed after digging for UGDs were still remain open putting the users into lot of hardship, particularly during rains.

Despite complaints, authorities were showing negligence to the problems of the citizens as heap of garbage formed on the roadside across the city were a daily sight, he said.

The department was showing negligence in clearing the garbage in Vellalore, which during his party’s period was given top priority with a scheme of scientific disposal with an outlay of s.95 crore, he said.

He also alleged that tenders were awarded to the close relatives of local Minister, S P Velumani and nine assembly constituencies, including a few parts of minister’s constituency itself, have not not seen any development.

The memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner, P Gandhimathi.

