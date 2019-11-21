DMK MLA prevented from attending special grievances camp

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK Singanallur Constituency MLA, N Karthik was stopped from attending a Chief Miniser’s Special Grievances Camp to be attended by local administration minister, S P Velumani in the constituency Thursday, stating that it was not a government function but ‘private one.’

Though Karthik was not invited for the camp, considered as the Government function, being the representative of the area, he along with some party cadres went to the venue with nearly 1,000 grievances.

As he reached near the venue, a Corporation school in Varadarajapuram, police stopped him from entering, reportedly stating that this was not a government function, but a function organised by AIADMK.

Karthik questioned the officials why the function was organised in the government school, with party flags on the premises and why they distributed government’s welfare scheme if it was a party function.

However, some police officials managed to convince the MLA by saying that the function was not an official one and organised by party, he left the place.

Karthik, later told reporters that why should the party function be organised in a Corporation School and also distribute welfare schemes.