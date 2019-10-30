DMK MLA urges officials to lay new roads in Singanallur area

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK Singanallur MLA, N Karthik today urged the Corporation officials to take steps on war footing to lay new roads in many areas, which were in pathetic condition following the digging for Under Ground Drainage.

Karthik visited many areas in his constituency, following complaints from the public about the condition of the roads, which were full of pits and ponds, particularly after the onset of rains.

The common man was put into lot of hardship, due to stagnated water and vehicle users were losing balance and skidding resulting in injuries, he said.

Accompanied by local party office bearers, Karthik urged the officials to arrange for relaying the roads in view of the hardship to the public.