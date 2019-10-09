DMK MLA warns of massive agitation over clogged drainage

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Singanallur DMK MLA, N Karthik today warned of a massive agitation if the City Corporation failed to clear the drain full of garbage in Kandasamy Layout in Pazhayoor.

Based on a complaint that drainage water was entering the house in the lay out, Karthik had visited the area a few days ago and urged the Corporation Officials to make arrangements to clear the clogged drain.

Despite cleaning the drain some days ago, the problem resurfaced again after a few days, Karthik visited the lay out today to take stock of situation.

Later he said that drainage water and rain waters were stagnated in the area, which created heath hazard,The complaints from local persons and him, fell into deaf ears of the officials, Karthik told reporters.

Terming the Corporation has turned into “unhealthy Corporation” he warned the officials that a massive agitation will be organised with the local people, if they failed to clear the problem within two days.