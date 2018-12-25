DMK should make its stand clear on Mekedatu: Tamilisai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seeking DMK President, M K Stalin to make the party’s stand clear on the Mekedatu reservoir issue, BJP Tamil Nadu unitPresident Tamilisai Soundarajan today wanted to know whether Stalin had discussed the issue with Congress president, Rahul Gandhi.

“Has Stalin discussed the issue with Rahul Gandhi and if yes, what is the outcome. Stalin should make DMK’s stand clear on the issue, ” Tamilisai told reporters here.

She also asked why Stalin and TNCC President, S Thirunavukkarasar have not met and held discussions with Karnataka Chief minister.

Stating that BJP was celebrating former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee’s birth anniversary as good governance day, she said that the Congress-DMK alliance had failed to provide such a governance and no development had taken place during their regime.

Tamilisai accused Congress of failing to fulfill promises given to the people and also going back on the farmers’ loan waiver.

She said that North Indian film industry had thanked the Government for bringing down the GST on film tickets, but South Indian industry, particularly Tamil Nadu failed even to acknowledge it.

On the ongoing agitation by farmers of 13 districts over the installation of high voltage power line in agriculture fields, Tamilisai said that the matter has been brought to the notice of Centre and if farmers opposed then it will be dropped, as done with regard to Methane and Hydrocarbon projects.