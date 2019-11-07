DMK to stage protest demo over Suez on November 20

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: DMK will stage a demonstration in the city on November 20, seeking cancellation of contract given to the French firm, Suez for 24X 7 drinking water supply in the corporation limits.

The demonstration will also demand withdrawal of 100 per cent increase in the property tax collected with back dates, the party MLA and District Secretary, N Karthik told reporters here today.

Stating that DMK, along with its alliance partners in Secular Progressive Alliance, had already held various protests on this issues, he alleged that the corporation administration remained silent on this matter.