  • Download mobile app
08 Nov 2019, Edition - 1578, Friday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Sensex jumps 200 points to hit new all-time high of 40,670; Nifty above 12,000-mark
  • No talks between Mohan Bhagwat, Uddhav Thackeray yet: Sanjay Raut
  • Young Congress MLAs are willing to support Shiv Sena directly or indirectly to form the government in Maharashtra
Travel

Coimbatore

DMK to stage protest demo over Suez on November 20

Covai Post Network

November 7, 2019

Coimbatore: DMK will stage a demonstration in the city on November 20, seeking cancellation of contract given to the French firm, Suez for 24X 7 drinking water supply in the corporation limits.

The demonstration will also demand withdrawal of 100 per cent increase in the property tax collected with back dates, the party MLA and District Secretary, N Karthik told reporters here today.

Stating that DMK, along with its alliance partners in Secular Progressive Alliance, had already held various protests on this issues, he alleged that the corporation administration remained silent on this matter.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿