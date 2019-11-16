DMK yet to recover from the bypoll defeat shock, afraid of facing local body polls

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK is afraid of facing local body elections as it has yet to recover from the shocking defeat in the two by-polls held recently, AIADMK spokesperson, Kovai Selvaraj said Saturday.

DMK president M K Stalin has not recovered so far from the shock due to the defeat in Vikiravandi and Nanguneri by-elections and trying to postpone the elections, Selvaraj alleged at a press conference here.

Besides infighting has also started in that party, he said.

As far as AIADMK is considered, the party will fight the 2021 assembly elections projecting K Palanisamy as chief minister, with the support of party workers, he said.

The people of Tamil Nadu have accepted the governance of the present government, Selvaraj said.

On much repeated remarks on political vacuum in Tamil Nadu, Selvaraj said that there was no such vacuum in the state. Yes. There is a vacuum in the Tamil cinema field, which was evident after the death of M G Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan, he said.

Stating that AIADMK was functioning under able leadership, he said that there was no no connection between the party and V K Sasikala.