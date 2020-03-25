  • Download mobile app
25 Mar 2020
‘Do not enter’ sticker pasting begins in Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2020

Ooty :The health department in Nilgiris district Wednesday started pasting ‘do not enter’  stickers on  houses of those under quarantine with the suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

The administration has identified 64 houses in Gudalur and  Pandalur, in which members who had returned from different  foreign countries
are staying under quarantine for suspected symptoms, department
sources said.

There are another 90 persons under home quarantine in various parts of the district, who had returned from Kerala and Karnataka in the last one week, they said. 

