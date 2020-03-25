‘Do not enter’ sticker pasting begins in Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

Ooty :The health department in Nilgiris district Wednesday started pasting ‘do not enter’ stickers on houses of those under quarantine with the suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

The administration has identified 64 houses in Gudalur and Pandalur, in which members who had returned from different foreign countries

are staying under quarantine for suspected symptoms, department

sources said.

There are another 90 persons under home quarantine in various parts of the district, who had returned from Kerala and Karnataka in the last one week, they said.