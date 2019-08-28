Doddabetta waits for road reopening to bring in tourists

Covai Post Network

Doddabetta road opening delayed; tourists disappointed

Tourists to the Nilgiris are disappointed as the re-laid Doddabetta road has not been opened to vehicle users even after road works were completed nearly three months ago.

Doddabetta peak is an important tourist attraction among the many tourist spots in Ooty. Tourists throng this peak throughout the year. During summer, this peak has been attracting ever-increasing crowds of visitors.

A stretch of the road, about three kilometres long, from Kotagiri towards Doddabetta, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, had fallen into a state of disrepair. Increased vehicular traffic was cited as the main reason for its condition. The District Highways Department had taken up repair works at a cost of Rs.1.68 crore under the City Development Plan. These works were completed almost three months ago but the road has not been opened for public use yet. This has dampened the spirits of tourists who want to visit Doddabetta.

The District Tourism Board is also losing lakhs of rupees worth revenue which was being collected through tolls. People are now demanding the opening of this stretch of road to improve tourism.

Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya said, “We have asked for a date from the state minister to preside over the reopening of Doddabetta Road. We will throw open the road to the public as soon as he confirms his schedule.”