Dog running with PPE kit in its mouth goes viral, draws flak

Coimbatore : Amid the preventive measures to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus infection, the photographs of a dog

running with a PPE kit in its mouth near Codissia exhibition complex going viral in the social media, are drawing flak from the general public.

A portion of the complex houses a 400-bed Covid-19 treatment centre and nearly 200 patients, inhcluding asymptomatic, are being treated there.

To the dismay of the officials and public alike, the photograph of a dog running with a blue colored PPE has gone viral in the social media.

It was not known whether the PPE was a used one or a new one fallen from an ambulance, while being taken to the Complex, an health department official said.

It was suspected that the kit, used by the doctors, might have fallen from the ambulance,when the patient was being shifted to the hall and the dog rushed and ran away with it, the official said.

This is the second time a PPE kit was seen on the road, as one PPE kit was found on busy Avanashi Road in the city a few days ago.

Many social activists appealed to the health department to handle the used kits and masks carefully and take protective steps to dispose them, as part of the preventing measure to check the spread, amidst the district

reporting more cases day by day.