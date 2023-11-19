DP World’s ‘Beyond Boundaries Initiative’ pledges over 2,000 cricket kits to grassroots cricket clubs across the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore , 18th November 2023 – DP World, a global leader in end-to-end logistics solutions, brought the Beyond Boundaries initiative to Chennai today, delivering high quality cricket kits to local cricket clubs in the city. As part of this initiative, a bespoke container with cricketing gear was unveiled at Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School in Chennai by Ravi Shastri and Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director for Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent for DP World. With this unveiling, DP World has already delivered 750 of the 2000 plus cricket kits committed across the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This not only signifies a pivotal moment in the Beyond Boundaries initiative but also encapsulates the full journey till date in India, following the unveiling of the first two containers in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The container unveiled at Chennai will be stationed at the Gen-Next Cricket Institute, Loyola College Ground, with the kits distributed to players of the Gen-Next Cricket Academy, Supers Kings Academy, and other Government Schools in the city of Chennai. During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, DP World has committed to delivering 10 kits for every 100 runs scored, resulting in a pledge of over 2,000 kits to grassroots clubs worldwide through this impactful initiative. Through Beyond Boundaries, DP World will leverage its end-to-end network and smart logistics capabilities to deliver cricket kits and equipment through at least fifty bespoke shipping containers placed in cricket playing communities across the world. Each of these containers contain 250 kits including bats, helmets, gloves, and pads. The containers also serve the dual purpose of having an in-built scoreboard and shade for protection from the sun, a place where aspiring cricket talent can rest and rejuvenate.

Ravi Shastri, Cricket Commentator, Former India Men’s Coach and former India Men’s Cricketer said: “I commend DP World for the visionary ‘Beyond Boundaries’ initiative, an endeavour that transcends the traditional confines of cricket. By generously providing essential cricket gear to budding talents, DP World has not only elevated the accessibility of the game but has also instigated a transformative shift at the grassroots level. This impactful initiative is a game-changer, showcasing DP World’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the sporting spirit and aspiring cricketers now have the tools they need to dream big. This holistic approach to cricket development is a true testament to DP World’s dedication to the game and its profound impact on inspiring the next generation of cricketers.”The container installed at Chennai has been designed by the creative brilliance of Chennai’s local artist, A-Kill and stands as a homage to Sachin Tendulkar, DP World’s global ambassador, claiming its rightful place in the spotlight. Skilfully crafted, the artwork also ingeniously incorporates local cultural elements. The mural not only captures Tendulkar’s unwavering dedication to the sport but also pays tribute to his profound influence on aspiring cricketers, creating a visually captivating narrative that resonates with the essence of cricket’s cultural impact.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director for Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent at DP World, expressing his thoughts on the initiative, said, “We are excited to launch our Beyond Boundaries initiative in Tamil Nadu, with the aim of making cricket accessible through our bespoke shipping container. This cricket facility will play a vital role in providing essential cricket gears, offering a space for relaxation and revitalization, catering to the needs of aspiring cricket talent in the state. It will also provide a secure changing area for female cricket enthusiasts during practice. Tamil Nadu’s strategic location, unparalleled connectivity and thriving industrial ecosystem not only enhance efficiency but also drives accelerated growth for the region. This initiative in the region is poised to deepen community connections, making the sport not only possible but also immensely enjoyable for the people of the state.”