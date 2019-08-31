Drastic decline in accident rate in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Measures taken by transport ministry have resulted in reduction of road accidents by 24 per cent in the last one year, Tamil Nadu transport minister, M R Vijayabhaskar said Saturday.

Similarly, the number of casualties and accidents had gone down by 15 per cent Vijayabhaskar told reporters on the sidelines of a Road Safety awarenesws programme here.

Even the death toll from road accidents has now come down to 33 from 47 per day, he said.

The ministry is taking efforts to reduce the accident rate, he said adding that. Chief Minister, K Palanisamy had effectively discussed on the problems of transport sector with the Centre.

Stating that of the 94 amendments in the transport sector, five are affecting the state ownership, he said that the Government has insisted on amending them further.

To a question on higher penalty imposed for traffic violation, he said that it was the decision of the centre and cannot be altered. But higher fines will help in reduction of accident rates, he said.

The awareness seminar was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister S.P Velumani, during which a road safety committe was also formed for the purpose.