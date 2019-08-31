  • Download mobile app
31 Aug 2019, Edition - 1509, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • MG will launch its first EV in India, ZS EV, early next year.
  • INX Media case: P Chidambaram in SC offers to remain in CBI custody till September 2
  • Jihad against plastic use from October 2: Amit Shah
  • Chandrayaan-2 completes another operation around Moon; now in 179kmX1412km orbit
Travel

Coimbatore

Drastic decline in accident rate in TN

Covai Post Network

August 31, 2019

Coimbatore : Measures taken by transport ministry have resulted in reduction of road accidents by 24 per cent in the last one year, Tamil Nadu transport minister, M R Vijayabhaskar said Saturday.

Similarly, the number of casualties and accidents had gone down by 15 per cent Vijayabhaskar told reporters on the sidelines of a Road Safety awarenesws programme here.

Even the death toll from road accidents has now come down to 33 from 47 per day, he said.

The ministry is taking efforts to reduce the accident rate, he said adding that. Chief Minister, K Palanisamy had effectively discussed on the problems of transport sector with the Centre.

Stating that of the 94 amendments in the transport sector, five are affecting the state ownership, he said that the Government has insisted on amending them further.

To a question on higher penalty imposed for traffic violation, he said that it was the decision of the centre and cannot be altered. But higher fines will help in reduction of accident rates, he said.

The awareness seminar was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister S.P Velumani, during which a road safety committe was also formed for the purpose.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿