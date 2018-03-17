Driver gives new lease of life to seven

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old driver of a private school has given a new lease of life to seven persons by donating his organs. after being declared brain dead.

K.N.S. Lingaraj of Kerban Village In Kothagiri in Nilgiris district met with an accident on March 13 at Veerapandi. He was brought to Sri Ramakrishna Hospital here. He was declared brain dead and a second confirmation was also got in an interval of six hours by a panel of doctors, nephrologist Dr. Chezian said in a release on Saturday.

A team of doctors harvested his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas. While his kidneys were transplanted on two patients in Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, his corneas were sent to Sankara Eye Hospital, liver to PSG Hospitals and lung and heart to Global Hospital, Chennai.

“Lingaraj’s wife, a home maker, has taken this noble and bold decision to save lives by offering his organs for transplantation at the moment of their grief,” the release said.

Sri Ramakrishna hospital is the Guinness record holder for “the most people to sign up as organ donors in eight hours.”