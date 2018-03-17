  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
  • J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
  • Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
  • MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
  • Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
  • According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
  • 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
  • Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
  • 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
  • Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB

Coimbatore

Driver gives new lease of life to seven

Covai Post Network

March 17, 2018

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old driver of a private school has given a new lease of life to seven persons by donating his organs. after being declared brain dead.

K.N.S. Lingaraj of Kerban Village In Kothagiri in Nilgiris district met with an accident on March 13 at Veerapandi. He was brought to Sri Ramakrishna Hospital here. He was declared brain dead and a second confirmation was also got in an interval of six hours by a panel of doctors, nephrologist Dr. Chezian said in a release on Saturday.

A team of doctors harvested his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas. While his kidneys were transplanted on two patients in Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, his corneas were sent to Sankara Eye Hospital, liver to PSG Hospitals and lung and heart to Global Hospital, Chennai.

“Lingaraj’s wife, a home maker, has taken this noble and bold decision to save lives by offering his organs for transplantation at the moment of their grief,” the release said.

Sri Ramakrishna hospital is the Guinness record holder for “the most people to sign up as organ donors in eight hours.”

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿