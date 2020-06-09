Drivers seek permission to beg, to repay their dues and loans

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a novel protest, drivers of different vehicles attached to CITU today sought permission from the district collector to beg so that they can repay the loans and other tax dues.

A group of drivers, who had come to the collectorate to submit a petition said that there was no response from both the Centre and State governments to provide relief to the drivers, who were jobless during the lock down period.

Putting forward eight demands, they wanted the Government to exempt from paying the due of loans taken for vehicles and also allow to pay

interest in six installments and not to collect tax, when vehicles are indoor.

No vehicle insurance premiums should be collected till next year, the petition said, adding that the drivers should be given Rs 7,500 as relief from March to May.

They also demanded Rs.10 lakh as solatium to the drivers, who died while transporting people in emergency case and also Rs.five lakh to

those injured in such accidents.

Presenting their demand, the drivers sought permission to beg to pay their entire dues.