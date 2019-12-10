DRUCC meeting discusses safety, security among other things

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 22nd Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of Salem Division today discussed Safety, Security, Punctuality and cleanliness of trains and stations as well as progress of ongoing and sanctioned works of Passenger amenities of Salem division.

Divisional Railway Manager Salem Division, U Subba Rao along with other Divisional branch officers and 15 DRUCC members attended the meeting held at Salem.

The meeting discussed various demands and progress of Passenger amenities, the ongoing/Sanctioned works of Passenger amenities of Salem division.

Discussions were held with the DRUCC members about various improvements in Salem division like Women’s Safety facilities in waiting halls, Provision of Catering Jan Ahar stalls, Lifts and Escalators, Provision of parking facilities, FOBs, CCTV facilities Coach Indication boards, Stoppage of Trains, Toilet facilities, medical stalls at stations, Improvements for Divyangjan passengers.

Members appreciated various initiatives taken by the Division for getting ISO certification of 5 Major stations and various passenger amenities especially Lift and escalator at Erode and Coimbatore and Improvement of Station façade of Salem Junction and other amenity provided by the Division.