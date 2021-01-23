  • Download mobile app
23 Jan 2021, Edition - 2020, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi Police to decide on farmers’ entry into capital, SC says
  • Will incorporate ‘Karnataka-occupied areas’ in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • Indian players have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute: Gavaskar
Travel

Coimbatore

Drunken riot; Complaint against actor Vishnu Vishal at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office

Covai Post Network

January 23, 2021

Share

Fellow residents of the apartment where actor Vishnu Vishal was staying have lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office alleging that he gets drunk and causes nuisance to others.

Vishnu Vishal is a leading actor in Tamil cinema. He is currently working on the film ‘FIR’ directed by Manu Anand. He will next produce and act in ‘Mohan Das’. Meanwhile, residents in Kotturpuram have lodged a complaint against Vishnu Vishal. A large complaint letter has been sent to the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office by e-mail.

Vishnu Kudawla alias Vishnu Vishal is the son of former IPS officer Ramesh Kudawla.
In an apparent reaction to the incident, Vishnu Vishal tweeted, the gist of which goes -Six packs do not come suddenly if you drink every day. You have to follow a strict diet. You have to stay away from alcohol for long days. Some people do not understand what is behind this.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿