Due to low occupancy, many special trains cancelled.

Coimbatore : The service of Train No.02198 Jabalpur- Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Special journey commencing on March 21 is fully cancelled. due to low occupancy.

Similarly, Train No.02197 Coimbatore – Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special journey commencing on March 23) is fully cancelled, a Salem Division Railway release said Thursday.

The service of Train No 22207 Chennai Central -Thiruvananthapuram Bi-Weekly Express scheduled to leave Chennai Central 20th, 24th, 27th and 31 March has been fully cancelled.

The service of Train No.22208 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram on 22nd, 25th, 29th March and April one has also been fully cancelled.

