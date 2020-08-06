E BOX MOU with Coimbatore College of Commerce

Covai Post Network

Amphisoft, the parent company of E box, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Coimbatore College of Commerce for providing Technology enabled learning and skill development for various professional examinations like Chartered Accountancy (CA), Cost and Management Accounting (CMA), Company Secretary (CS), Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), Certified Management Accountant (US-CMA) and other related certificate programs from NSE, ISDC, NISM, III, IIBF and IIFP.

Amphisoft is an Ed-Tech company which has been revolutionizing Indian engineering education with its AI driven auto-evaluation platform infusing practice-oriented learning. Amphisoft will offer adaptive and personalized learning solutions/products to the students and trainers of COC.

College of Commerce, launched in January 2020, provides specialized and individualized classroom training for students undergoing various professional examinations

Amphisoft and college of commerce will offer the intelligent platform and the high-quality contents developed by CA qualified experts for providing the tech enabled skilling services to the aspirants of various accounting examinations.

Amphisoft believes that collaboration and co-operation between the two parties will promote more effective use of each of their resources to attain the outcome-based education effectively, helping students to clear the professional examinations such as CA, CMA, CS, ACCA, NSE, NISM, IIBF, III, IIFP etc.

All the value added features of Ebox platform like Gamified Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Online Mentoring and Monitoring, Reporting and AI driven Auto Evaluation will be incorporated in COC. The students shall acquire sound domain skills in accountancy, auditing, financial management, corporate and other laws and, leadership with the practice oriented learning approach of Amphisoft.

Amphisoft believes that the existing effectiveness of 30% by human driven model shall be improved to more than 70% by the proposed AI driven model.

The MOU was signed by Dr Chitra Karunakaran, Managing Director, College of Commerce and Mrs. Punitha, Managing Director, Amphisoft Technologies in the Presence of Dr Balamurugan Chief Learning Officer and Dr Pradeep, Chief Innovation Officer of Amphisoft.