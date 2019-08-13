e-challan system introduced to fine traffic violators in rural limits

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Rural Police today launched e-challan system to impose on the spot fine on traffic violators.

The system, launched by Superintendent of Police, Sujith Kumar, will fine the violators on the spot and collect the amount through cashless payment method.

The aim of such system was to enforce cashless payment, following allegations of irregularities in collected fine money, police said adding that there would be no cash collection from the violators.

Police has received 16 e-challan devices with point of sale (PoS) facility. they said.