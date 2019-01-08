Each and Every Gain is Precious Campaign in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) is planning to conduct workshops in all the district in Tamil Nadu during this and February to create awareness on food storage and safety among the farmers.

Through this campaign, UPL also wanted to support to he Centre’s ambitious project of doubling the farmers’ income, as under this campaign, the farmers will be made aware of the scientific methods of storing their grains with live demonstrations at their door steps, Mubai-based UPL Fumigant Business head Ujjwal Kumar told reporters Tuesday.

The company has organised a live demonstration at village Nathagoundenpur near here which was attended by hundreds of farmers in the village, he said.

UPL team gave training for the method of preventing food grain loss with the use of its advanced product Quickphos as well as made them aware about the necessary precautions to be taken during the use of these chemicals.

“The main objective of this campaign is to create awareness among the farmers for proper storage of grains and keep it safe from the insects and fungus which will increase their income as well as help the world to attain food securitym.” Ujjwalkumar said.

The campaign “Protect Grains ; Each and Every Gain is Precious” has already been launched in Maharasthra, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh States.

The major crops in Tamil Nadu which require storage and pest control are Rice, Pulses , Maize & Turmeric, as the state suffers around 20 to 30 per cent losses due to pest attacks. Around 60 percent grains are stored by the farmers in their houses and only 40 % is stored in warehouses, UPL Zonal Sales manager, A L Rajasekar said.

The workshop will be organised in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Dindigul, Salem, Theni, Madurai, Villupuram, Tanjore, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur,Pudukottai, he said.