Educated must use artificial intelligence and should not scare: former CJI Misra

Coimbatore, Dec 21 : Former Supreme Court Chief Justice, Dipak Misra Saturday exhorted the educated people that they must use Artificial Intelligence and should not not be scared it will defeat human intelligence.

Human intelligence always have primacy and the educated should not not scare of using artificial intelligence, Misra told reporters on the sidelines of 4th Edition of Indian Cyber Congress held in a private college where he was the chief guest.

Besides, the agency investigating into the cyber crime should have a special wing, with specialised training and other resources, he said.

He also said that cyber space and cyber crime, its control, impact and all other aspects should be part of syllabi of school and colleges so that students should be aware.

Earlier, addressing the Congress, Misra insisted that India should also carve to have a cyber space like other countries to overcome the problems regarding to cyber crimes.

He advised the society to allow youngsters to enhance their imagination and reiterated that Artificial Intelligence is a useful tool and advised the participants to use it s a slave as one intend and not allow it to become master.

He said that a legal jurisprudence is declared to be developed by technical and law expert so that we are alienated from other countries.

Misra said that India Ranked 23rd among 165 Nations in cyber security index and still there was lot of space to grow in future.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime against Women and Chidren, Tamil Nadu, Dr.M.Ravi in his address aid that cyber crime is the biggest challenge for any country than terrorism.

Naming some website which uses internet in adverse way, he said that internet has become an instrument to commit crime and suicide.

Ravi later clarified that many pornography websites have been deleted particularly the child pornography after a person was arrested in Tiruchirapalli in the State.

Steps are being taken to establish cyberpark police station And also there may be the possibility of cyber courts, he said.

Dr. E. Khalieraaj, Additional Director – General, National Cyber Safety and Security Standards, New Delhi, in his speech he thanked Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Palanisami for forming a separate team to tackle crime against women and children.