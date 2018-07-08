Eggs will turn into atom bomb and blast the present government out: TTV

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The count down of Edapadi Palanisamy’s government has begun, as the ‘egg’ (the ongoing IT raids) will turn into an atom bomb and put an end to the betrayal, AMMK leader and MLA, T T V Dhinakarana said today.

Besides, the verdict in the disqualification of 18 MLAs in August will show the door to Palanisamy government, which will pave way for AMMK to contestall the 234 constituencies and winning 200 seats to capture power, Dhinakaran said.

“IT raids (on firms supplying for the noon meals) in Tiruchengod and Rasipuram are the beginning of the end of the Government and ‘the eggs’ will turn into an atom bomb and blast the betrayal,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting of the party here tonight, Dinakaran said that he was taking all out efforts to retrieve the party and two leaves symbol from the betrayers and wanted to restore a government, with the blessing of late party general secretary, Jayalalithaa and V K Sasikala, undergoing jail term.

Stating that he could have become chief minister in September 2011 with the blessing of Jayaalithaa, who chose a person (O Paneerselvam), he said he (OPS) to become the deputy chief minister had fallen at the feet and joined hands with betrayers.

This person will lose deposit in his home constituency in Theni, he said.

“I do not want to become chief minister through back door. We will contest in all the 234 constituencies and form the Amma (Jayalalithaa) government, as all the constituencies are like R K Nagar and Andipatti” he said.