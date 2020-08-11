Eight deaths take toll to 140, 324 fresh cases

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 324 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the total affected in the district so far went up to 7,296 and death toll moved to 140, with eight deaths recorded today.

Of the total affected, 5,418 patients were recovered and discharged and 1,738 under treatment at various hospitals and at home, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 17 new cases took the total to 1,115 and of which 389 are under treatment with total death going up to 17.

Salem reported 206 fresh cases, taking the tally to 4,951 of which 1,254 are under treatment. The district reported 58 deaths so far.

With 37 fresh cases, Tirupur so far have 1,233 cases of which 3,77 were discharged and 829 under treatment, with 27 deaths, it said.