Electric vehicle policy in three weeks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The much-awaited electric vehicle policy would be announced in three weeks, a top Tamil Nadu Government official said on Saturday.

The policy, which has been finalised, will cover both the supply and demand side, Transport Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said.

Support would be given for electric vehicle battery manufacturing he said, at the launch function of Society for Smart E-Mobility, here.

The transformation from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles would be gradual and expected electric vehicles to take up 25-30 per cent share of the total vehicle population by 2030, Radhakrishnan said.

Also, 100 electric buses were being introduced in Coimbatore under the FAME II policy. There would be a standing committee for the sector with representatives from the industry, transport and energy departments, he said.

Radhakrishnan also congratulated the people of Coimbatore for being the first to come up with an organisation for E mobility.