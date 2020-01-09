  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2020, Edition - 1640, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Amid raging CAA stir, PM Modi cancels Assam visit for 2nd time in a month
  • No kid killed in Muzaffarpur shelter, skeletons were of adults: CBI to SC
  • EU envoys not in group visiting J&K
Travel

Coimbatore

Power cuts in Kathirnaickenpalayam

Covai Post Network

January 9, 2020

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kathirnaickenpalayam on January 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Rakipalayam, Kumarapuram, Narasimanaickenpalayam, Bombay Nagar, Teachers colony, Gnaesh nagar and Sriram nagar will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿