Elephant found dead in Karunya Nagar

A female elephant was found dead outside an agriculture land in Karunya Nagar Police station limits on the outskirts on Thursday.

The villagers noticed the carcass of the elephant, about five-years-old in appearance, and immediately informed forest department officials, who rushed to the spot coming under Madukkarai forest range.

The officials recovered the body and sent its vital organs for autopsy, which would help reveal the cause of the death, department sources said.