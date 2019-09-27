Elgi opens new headquarters in Europe in Belgium

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The City-based Elgi Equipments, one of the world’s leading air-compressor manufacturers, has opened its new European headquarters in Belgium.

The workplace will house over 20 people and feature training rooms and offices designed to build collaboration and foster innovation, in line with the ELGi values that form the backbone of company’s culture worldwide.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built at ELGi. Over the years, our definition of Always Better has ensured we are focused on always being the customer’s choice. With this goal in view, we’ve concentrated on developing world class products with the best Life Cycle Cost (LCC). We’ve guaranteed the best in industry uptime.

We’ve reaffirmed our commitment to reliability by providing customers with robust warranty and we’ve driven cost leadership through technology and innovation.

All of this, has resulted in us witnessing significant success in the USA, the world’s second largest air compressor market, in a short span of 5 years. Europe is the third largest market worldwide and presents us with a huge opportunity.

We’re excited. And while we celebrate our successes, we will toast to the future Elgi Equipments CEO Dr Jairam varadaraj said in a release today.