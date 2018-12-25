Endoscopic weight loss therapies launched in city hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : GEM Obesity and Diabetes surgery centre , a unit of GEM Hospital Tuesday launched the Department of Endoscopic Weight loss therapies for the treatment of obesity and associated diseases.

This is a first of its kind in South India with dedicated endoscopic bariatric services and perform procedures like Intra gastric balloon,Endoscopic Sleeve gastroplasty and Endobarrier, Bariatric Sugery departent head, Dr P Praveen Raj told reporters on the sidelines of inauguration.

These procedures are indicated for patients who are unable to lose weight by conventional means, he said.

The aim of the procedures was to help patients lose 20-30 per cent of their weight, even as both these are temporary and also permanent and the choice of the procedure will depend upon the patient and disease characteristics, he said.

Intragastric balloon involves placement of a fluid filled balloon inside the stomach causing a restrictive effect enabling weightloss.

Its a temporary procedure where the balloon can be placed for a period of one year, while endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty involves endoscopic stitching of the stomach causing a permanent restrictive effect on weightloss.

The department was inaugurated by Roots Industries Chairman, K Ramasay in the presence of Coimbatore District SP Pandiarajan and Hospital chairman, Dr C Palanivelu.