Environment Awareness Event Held

On the World Environment Day that fell on June 5, Southern Railways, Salem division, joined hands with the Aram Foundation Charitable Trust and presented an awareness programme on Environment. The event was supported by Roots and Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College and organised by Mr. Sathish Saravanan, the Station Director.

The awareness programme began with a pledge by the Chief Commercial Inspector Mr. Chitti Babu, followed by a rally that stressed the importance of cleanliness. Around 20 students from different institutions participated in the rally.

At the end of the rally, students planted fifty saplings alomg with Mrs. Latha Sundaram, the Managing Trustee of Aram Foundation.

Pamphlets were distributed to the public and the petty shop owners at the Railway Station. Drawing competitions were also conducted for children who came from different schools.

The ceremony ended with the distribution of free cloth bags to people by Dr Kavidasan, Director-HR, Roots Industries. Dr Kavidasan said that the use of plastics and deforestation have been the major threats to the environment and that ‘nature will not protect us unless we protect nature’.