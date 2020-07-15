Eswaran condemns delay in taking action against “Karuppar Kootam”

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seeking stringent action against “Karrupar Kootam” for attempting to create communal issues by its derogatory remarks against the Kandashasthi Kavacham, Kongunadu Desiya Makkal Katchi (KMDK) today condemned the State Government and police department for delaying the action.

In a statement, KMDK General Secretary, E R Eswaran said that the Government should immediately take action against those who wanted to destroy the communal harmony prevailing in the State.

Such attempts should be nipped in the bud itself or otherwise there would be total break down of peace in the State, where the majority of the people are followers of spirituality and the worshippers of Lord Muruga, he said.

In the name of freedom of speech such action cannot be tolerated, as there was a limit for such rights. Eswaran said.