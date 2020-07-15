  • Download mobile app
15 Jul 2020, Edition - 1828, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India’s #COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
  • 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
  • PM Modi takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
Travel

Coimbatore

Eswaran condemns delay in taking action against “Karuppar Kootam”

Covai Post Network

July 15, 2020

Coimbatore : Seeking stringent action against “Karrupar Kootam” for attempting to create communal issues by its derogatory remarks against the Kandashasthi Kavacham, Kongunadu Desiya Makkal Katchi (KMDK) today condemned the State Government and police department for delaying the action.

In a statement, KMDK General Secretary, E R Eswaran said that the Government should immediately take action against those who wanted to destroy the communal harmony prevailing in the State.

Such attempts should be nipped in the bud itself or otherwise there would be total break down of peace in the State, where the majority of the people are followers of spirituality and the worshippers of Lord Muruga, he said.

In the name of freedom of speech such action cannot be tolerated, as there was a limit for such rights. Eswaran said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿