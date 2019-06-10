Ex-students seek laptops Govt promised when in school

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a classic case of official apathy, nearly 150 students who have already passed out of school have demanded that they be given laptops that were allotted to them and never got during their school term.

Students of Kathir Mills Higher Secondary School in Ondipur, a government-aided one, sought the intervention of the District Collector to ensure that the promised laptops were given to them.

A group of former students arrived at the collectorate here on Monday, grievances day, and submitted a memorandum stating that they were students of the Ondipur school and were not given the free laptops under the government schemes.

Nearly 200 students had passed out from the school in 2017-18 and despite a year after school, the laptops were not given, they said.

Since the majority of the students, from middle class families, are studying computer science, there isthe urgent need of laptops.

They wanted the district administration to intervene and get them what was promised more than a year ago.