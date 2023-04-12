Exhibition of Wartime Equipment Featured in the film PS-2 at Prozone Mall

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – An exhibition of wartime equipment and accessories like thrones, crowns, shields and spears used by popular actors in Ponniyin Selvan Part II has opened at Saravanampatti Prozone Mall, Coimbatore today.

Prozone Mall Chief Manager Finance and Admin Mr.Babu, Head Marketing – Bringston Nathan, Head operations Mr.Muzammil said :- All items are wartime items featured in Ponniyin Selvan Part II. Prozone Mall is conducting various exhibitions to delight their customers in every way. All the objects featured in this exhibition which started today are hand painted by famous film art director Mr. Thotta Dharani.

Prozone Mall has created an opportunity for Coimbatore customers to see and enjoy the war-era items that they have seen only in movies. Customers can view and take selfies at this exhibition for free from 10 am to midnight,

The exhibition will be open to the public for one week from today (12.04.2023).