Coimbatore : The Directorate of Agribusiness Development, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) is conducting a five day Agricultural Export and Import training for the benefit of graduates and final year students.of Tamil Nadu.

The training will focus on Agricultural Export and Import procedures, marketing, sourcing and all other major areas of Agricultural Export and Import.

The training will commence on June 17 at Directorate, a TNAU, a release said.