Faculty Development Programme at Dr.N.G.P Arts and Science college

The Center for Professional Development at Dr.N.G.P. Arts and Science College, Kalapatti, Coimbatore conducted an advanced Faculty Development programme on April 8th, 2024 focusing on two pivotal themes: “NAAC Reforms 2024: Binary Accreditation for Colleges” and “Sustainable Community Development: Integrating Resource Management and Social Impact Initiatives”.

Dr. K.Ramamurthy, Principal in his address spoke of the importance of the program theme in view of the current changes in the education field. Dr. S.Saravanan, Vice Principal, extended his warm greetings to the attendees. The first session, led by Prof. N.Kumar, IQAC Coordinator of Dr.N.G.P. Arts and Science College, delved into the latest reforms introduced by NAAC, shedding light on the updated criteria and metrics.

Dr. R.Madhula, Head In-charge of the Department of Social Work, provided a thorough orientation on the community organization process, accompanied by an in-depth discussion on the operational dynamics of NGOs in and around Coimbatore. Participants lauded the program as insightful and highly beneficial, emphasizing its relevance to their roles within the academic institution. The event undoubtedly served as a platform for enriching professional development and fostering a deeper understanding of contemporary challenges and opportunities in higher education and community engagement.