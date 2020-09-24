Family of those tested Covid-19 positive will be tested door to door in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The government has taken steps to identify those with coronavirus infection by going door to door with 20 mobile testing vehicles, so that the spread can be contained, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said Thursday.

The mobile vehicles, with a lab technician, nurse and a health worker, will go to houses of those tested Covid-19 positive and test family members and others in contacts, Velumani said during the review of Covid-19 situation with the senior officials of various departments, here.

Those identified with the infection will be sent for treatment, by which the spread can be prevented at the earliest, he said.

On an average 7,000 persons are undergoing test daily in the district and so far 3.39 lakh have undergone such tests and 27,157 were tested positive of which 22,181 were discharged and 4,584 undergoing treatment at various hospitals, with 392 deaths so far, he said.

Similarly of the 812 patients who had undergone treatment under Siddha system of medicine 750 were cured and 62 under treatment, Velumani said.

The district collector, K Rajamani, City Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, West Zone IG K Periaiah, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital Dean, Dr Kalidasu and ESI Hospital Dean, Dr Nrmala were among those present at the review meeting.