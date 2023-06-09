FanCode bags exclusive digital rights For Tamil Nadu Premier League

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, has secured the exclusive digital rights to livestream the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) starting June 12. The league will go on till July 12 and feature a number of star players.

Cricket fans can view the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and fancode.com, with commentary available in both English and Tamil.

Launched in 2016, the annual league comprises eight teams representing eight districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, IdreamTiruppurTamizhans, LycaKovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans, and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Some of the marquee players expected to be in action include Ravichandran Ashwin, Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy amongst others.

Talking about the partnership TNCA Secretary RI Palani said, “FanCode has emerged as an industry leader when it comes to streaming live sports and we’re delighted to be partnering with them for the TNPL. The League is widely followed across the country and FanCode’s user-first approach will help in further strengthening our viewership.”

FanCode Co-Founder Yannick Colaco said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with TNPL, one of India’s biggest domestic T20 Leagues. Some of the biggest names of the game will be in action in the league and this partnership is in line with our goal of providing access to the best of LIVE sports to our users across the country.“

With interactive digital-first features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen, FanCode offers sports fans an immersive experience. FanCode is also offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.