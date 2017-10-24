Farmers allege irregularities in Uzhavar Santhai

The Farmers Association in Coimbatore has alleged irregularities in the functioning of Uzhavar Santhai at RS Puram.

In a petition to the Chief Minister, members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said several middlmen and outsiders were running shops in the market. “The very purpose of starting Uzhavar Santhai has been defeated. Farmers are not benefitted,” President of the Association S. Palanisami said.

He also alleged that the Administrative Officer of the market was biased in fixing prices for agricultural produce and in allocation of shops. “We lodged a complaint so many times to the district administration. But no action has been taken so far,” he said and urged the Chief Minister to take action against the officials responsible for the mess.