Farmers demand toll to be abolished in TN

Farmers have demanded the cancellation of tolls in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow to welcome the New Year. Due to the collection of fees at the toll places in Tamil Nadu, it is very difficult for the farmers and the general public to carry their agricultural produce, they reason.

Farmers demanded that toll from Nilambur to Walayar in Coimbatore district should be completely removed.

Vehicles leaving Kaniyur toll plaza in Coimbatore will have to pay at the Nilambur toll plaza which comes within the next five minutes. And then there are the booths near Trichy road, Pollachi road, Madukkarai, so on and so forth. Farmers have been blaming the administration for collecting tolls even after the end of the contract period without road maintenance and expansion.

Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association District President S Palnisamy told that all the three agricultural laws should be withdrawn as demanded by the struggling farmers in Delhi. Rivers across the country should be connected, which will lead to increased food production. We must make full use of all the agricultural resources in our country. The struggling power projects need to be made available again. Farmers are suffering the most from tolls. We need to abolish tolls, he said.