  • Download mobile app
08 Jun 2020, Edition - 1791, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Farmers seek withdrawal of proposal to cancel free power scheme    

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2020

Coimbatore : A section of farmers, belonging to Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, today staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectoratenseeking immediate withdrawal of the proposal to do away with the free power scheme to them by the Centre.

Wearing black bands around their arms and black face masks, they demanded the State government for passing a resolution in the State assembly opposing the Centre’s proposal.

The association president, S Palanisamy, who led the demonstration, said that the reports that farmers were utilising free power for different purpose other than farming, which were far from from truth.

The farmers in the State are already under pressure due to  lack of rains, remunerative prices for their produce and will be put into lot of hardship if the Centre cancelled the free power scheme, he said.

Later, the farmers submitted a petition to the collector. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿