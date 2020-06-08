Farmers seek withdrawal of proposal to cancel free power scheme    

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A section of farmers, belonging to Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, today staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectoratenseeking immediate withdrawal of the proposal to do away with the free power scheme to them by the Centre.

Wearing black bands around their arms and black face masks, they demanded the State government for passing a resolution in the State assembly opposing the Centre’s proposal.

The association president, S Palanisamy, who led the demonstration, said that the reports that farmers were utilising free power for different purpose other than farming, which were far from from truth.

The farmers in the State are already under pressure due to lack of rains, remunerative prices for their produce and will be put into lot of hardship if the Centre cancelled the free power scheme, he said.

Later, the farmers submitted a petition to the collector.