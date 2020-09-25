Farmers, trade unions stage protest against farm bills in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 200 members of farmers associations and major trade unions today staged a protest demonstration near the district collectorate demanding immediate withdrawal of Farm Bill enacted by the Parliament.

A few farmers, in banian without wearing shirts, tied themselves with chains, affiliated to Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, raised slogans against both the Centre and Tamil Nadu Government for the passage of the bill, which they claimed is the death knell to their community.

Many members squatted in the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a while.

Representatives of eight trade unions, including AITUC, HMS, CITU, LPF also lent their support by joining the demonstration, with an intention to lay siege of the office of Collector.

A posse of police were deployed in the area to prevent any eventualities.