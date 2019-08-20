Fast by prisoners, medicos’ dharna create tension at GH

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : It was anxious moments at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital here after eight prisoners lodged in the prisoners ward observed fast alleging that doctors were not attending to them properly.

To add to it, nearly 50 medical students on Tuesday held a dharna in front of the Dean’s office in protest against non-receipt of stipend for the last three months.

According to police, the prisoners refused to take food last night alleging that they were not given proper medical care and doctors were not attending to them.

Police and hospital authorities succeeded in partially resolving the issue this morning, with seven of the eight taking breakfast and easing the tension.

On the stipend issue, the medicos dispersed after Dean Ashokan gave them an assurance that the money would be disbursed soon.