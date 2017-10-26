Fever cases slowly coming down: Dst Administration

With drive against the spread of fever on full swing, particularly dengue, the incidents are slowly coming down in Coimbatore district.

According to official sources, a total of 190 cases of fever are undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital here, without any reports of casualty.

Similarly, the dengue case, which was 68 yesterday, has come down to 54 today, they said.

The district administration, led by Collector, T N Hariharan, and Special Commissioner, Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan,

are carrying out day-to-day inspection at various places to identify the likely breeding spots and have been

imposing penalty for violation of dengue regulations.