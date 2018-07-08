‘Fight women’s cancer’ walkathon as part of three-day conference held

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 800 persons, particularly cancer survivors today participated in a walkathon for creating cancer awareness Fight Women’s cancer organised by a private hospital here.

The Walkthon was organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH), in association with Indian Cooperative Oncology Network (ICON), on the concluding day of three-day conference “Best of ASCO 2018”.

The conference was part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which conduct such conferences at different locations all over the world every year.

The conference focused on the preventive measures and advanced treatment options available after the onset of cancer. Immunotherapy is considered to have a long term controlling power, over cancer thus reducing chances of recurrence.

A total of 450 delegates from all over India, exchanged useful information about the latest development in treating cancer and spoke about the latest medical technology, Conference Director, Dr Bharath Rangarajan said.

KMCH Chairman, Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami in his inaugural address said that the conference offered an ideal platform for the medical professional to discuss and keep themselves abreast with the changes in the treatment of cancer.

Women’s cancer is a cause of concern and the hospital is taking all efforts to create adequate awareness among the general public, he said.