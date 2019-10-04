Film on saving cows screened

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 25-minute short film on creating awareness to save our native breed cows and stop them from, sending to slaughter houses was screened here Wednesday.

” Hu Sab Hain Gaurakshak” was screened as part of Gandhi Jayanthi non-violence day celebration organised by Jain communiy and Animal Welfare society.

The film was produced by Sudhir Mangar, a Mumbai based film maker, using a latest model ‘Red-epic camera’ with good clarity.

The film portrays the functioning of Gowshala shelter with more than 250 cows and how they are maintained as well as the auspiciousness of performing Gow pooja and the benefits of offering special foods to cows and the tradition of worshiping the cow by South Indians, people of Gujarati, Rajasthan and Jain Community.

The non-violence day is celebrated to commemorate the visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Coimbatore in 1928, Gowshala President, KJailash Kumar said.

He had seen cows being slaughtered in the name of sacrifice in a familiar temple in Town Hall and saved cows from being butchered.

Saving and maintaining cows is being continued till date at Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Goushala at Pollachi Main Road near Myleripalayam, he said.