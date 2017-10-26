26 Oct 2017, Edition - 835, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Cops arrest 7 people, 5 yesterday and 2 earlier today, for alleged links with the ISIS in Kannur district of Kerala
  • 23 people killed, 43 injured in Indonesia fireworks factory fire, reports AFP
  • leader Sachin Pilot moves High Court against Rajasthan govt’s Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance 2017 (ANI)
  • BJP to hold 1st ever BJP State executive meet in Srinagar on Sunday
Coimbatore

Fine imposed for taking selfie with elephants in Coimbatore Forest Range

Covai Post Network
October 26, 2017

Three youths found taking selfies in front of elephants in the reserve forest area belonging to Coimbatore Forest Range have been arrested by the Forest Department personnel in the district on Wednesday night.

Forest personnel patrolling in the jeep found three persons, Ranjith Kumar, Karthik and Prakash Kumar taking selfies and disturbing elephants in Coimbatore Forest Range.

The forest patrol team has been formed under the guidance of Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) S. Ramasubramanian in order to monitor the persons who are disturbing wildlife. The department has imposed a fine of Rs.5000 on each.

One of the senior officials in the forest department told that stern action would be taken against the persons disturbing wildlife in the reserve forest areas by the department under Wildlife Protection Act (1972).

“The youngsters don’t seem to be aware of the risk involved in these activities and this may turn the elephants violent and also affect the others in that area”, the official noted.

He also said that the toll free1800 4254 5456 has been functioning 24×7 in order to monitor the animal movements.If anything suspicious is noticed , people can report on the toll free number, officials said.

“In order to avoid man-animal conflict, people should avoid sleeping out of their houses and should avoid driving two wheelers late night while using the roads near the reserve forest areas,” he added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Madras Musical Association wins laurels in Colombo choir games
October 26, 2017

The Madras Musical Association has won top honours at the fourth Asia Pacific Choir Games held in Colombo on October 22 and 23. The association won gold and silver in two differ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Here’s How You Can Reduce Your Cholesterol With Methi
October 26, 2017

If you have grown up in an Indian household, methi (also known as fenugreek) is a herb that you would be extremely familiar with. An Indian household cannot do without methi leaves...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

11 Diet Tips to Relieve Constipation and Improve Bowel Movements
October 26, 2017

Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...

Read More