Fire at SBI Sulur branch

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Important documents were destroyed when a fire broke out in the branch of State Bank of India operating in a private building near Sulur in Trichy Road on Friday.

The branch operates in the first floor of a private building owned by Sasikumar who in an apartment there. He was shocked when he saw smoke from the building in the early hours of Friday and immediately informed the fire and rescue department.

With the help of Sulur police, fire and rescue officials broke open the bank door and checked the spread of fire.

According to fire and rescue official Ganeshan, “There was no damage to money and gold stored in the locker but computers, ACs and some important documents were destroyed.”

Sulur police registered a case and began investigation.