Fire breaks out at ICICI ATM Centre

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Fire broke out in an ATM Centre in Singanallur in the city inthe early hours of Wednesday, resulting in panic among the residents.

A few passersby noticed thick smoke emanating from the centre around 2.30 AM and immediately informed police and fire department.

The personnel from Fire and Rescue department managed to douse off the fire, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that short circuit in the AC and UPS was the reason for the smoke and fire, even as the monitors of ATM machines were damaged.

With regard to loss of cash in three dispensing machines, it will be known only after the inspection by concerned agencies, who fill the cash in the box, they said.