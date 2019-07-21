  • Download mobile app
21 Jul 2019, Edition - 1468, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Union Minister Rajnath singh will visit Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow to review the security situation in the state.
  • BSP Chief Mayawati addresses media after I-T raids on kin.
  • Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament.
Travel

Coimbatore

Firecracker traders want licence 30 days before Deepavali

Covai Post Network

July 21, 2019

Coimbatore : Federation of Firecracker Traders of Coimbatore District Sunday urged the Government to issue licence 30 days before Deepavali and also extend the last date for submitting applications till August end.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the first conference of the traders federation held here.

The traders demanded that the Government should issue the licence 30 days before the Deepavali so that they can take adequate stocks from the manufacturers.

The conference also demanded permanent licence for those selling crackers for the last five years. Further crackers should be dropped from explosive substance list and ban selling of gift box without proper licence..

The District Fire and Rescue Officer, M Balasubramanian, who inaugurated the conference gave details of the safety measures to be taken for setting up shops. Handling firecrackers was a delicate issue and slight deviation of mind could result in a major mishap, he said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿