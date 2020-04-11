First covid-19 death in private hospital in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A 71-year old man, undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in a private hospital here died.

The person hailed from Palakkad in Kerala.

The 20 persons including doctors and nurses in the Hospital are quarantined, official sources said Saturday

According to report from S J Gastro Care, where the person was admitted, had cardiac arrest and was immediately shifted to Chennai Hospital in the city on April five.

His swab was taken and tested in a private lab here for Coronavirus and result declared positive on April eight, it said.

Without responding to the treatment, the person died on the evening of April 10, the report said.

The body was cremated in the city with proper disinfection procedure and the attenders, who were travelling to Palakkad were advised home quarantine, with proper information to District Medical Officer in Palakkad, for containment measures .